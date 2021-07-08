349,743 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKIC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,710,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,405,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

AKIC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

