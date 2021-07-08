351,300 Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 351,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHAC. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $814,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

GHAC stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

