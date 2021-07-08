367,479 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 367,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

