$4.16 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $546.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.23. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $547.80.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

