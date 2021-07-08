$45.65 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $189.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,770. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

