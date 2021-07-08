535,148 Shares in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535,148 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.55% of Caesarstone as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 186,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 430.0% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 58.7% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 396,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 146,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

