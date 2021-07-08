$547.82 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce sales of $547.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

