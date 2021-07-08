$558.29 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post sales of $558.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Harsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Harsco by 12.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

