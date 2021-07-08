$56.50 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.28 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $271.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $315.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $287.03 million, with estimates ranging from $246.97 million to $364.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

