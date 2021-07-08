57,637 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of MU traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 832,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,534,006. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

