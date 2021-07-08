6,000 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMND. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.12.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

