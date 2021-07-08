60,018 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKLZ stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

