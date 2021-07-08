67,835 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAT stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

