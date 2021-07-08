$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to post $68.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the lowest is $68.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.11 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

