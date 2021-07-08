$7.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report $7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.52. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $3.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $47.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:TPL traded down $19.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,460.29. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,564.00. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,058. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $96,473,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,024,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

