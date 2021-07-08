7,000 Shares in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in HUYA by 134.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 87,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 101.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 372.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

