70,000 Shares in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 97,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTVT opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

