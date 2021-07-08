704 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 90.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after buying an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

