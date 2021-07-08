70,537 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.80. The stock had a trading volume of 195,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,991. The stock has a market cap of $227.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

