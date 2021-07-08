7,280 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

