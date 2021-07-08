75,000 Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,796,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Recharge Acquisition by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.