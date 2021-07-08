888 (LON:888) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 888 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

LON 888 traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 377.60 ($4.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.04. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 173.41 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 171.64.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

