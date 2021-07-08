888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

