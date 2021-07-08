8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Hits $753,276.74 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $753,276.74 and $619,164.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001332 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

