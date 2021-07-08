$923.22 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post sales of $923.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $846.06 million to $965.00 million. GMS posted sales of $802.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in GMS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,018. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.