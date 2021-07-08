94,238 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

