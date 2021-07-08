AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

AAON opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 23.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

