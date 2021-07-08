Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $334.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.63. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

