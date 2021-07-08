ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ABM opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.39.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.
In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
