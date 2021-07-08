ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ABM opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

