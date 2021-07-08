AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,693.78

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $59,693.78 and $6,417.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

