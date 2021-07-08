Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

