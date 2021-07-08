ACoconut Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,551.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $678,761.72 and $4,551.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00065354 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.