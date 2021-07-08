Acumen Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BR opened at C$6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of C$42.16 million and a P/E ratio of -151.25. Big Rock Brewery has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$7.25.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

