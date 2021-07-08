Adam Blumenthal Sells 32,833,333 Shares of Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH) Stock

Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH) insider Adam Blumenthal sold 32,833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10), for a total value of A$4,498,166.62 ($3,212,976.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

