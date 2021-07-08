Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Adecoagro stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

