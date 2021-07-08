adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €360.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

FRA ADS opened at €318.65 ($374.88) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €292.66. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

