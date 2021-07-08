Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $599.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.90. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $607.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

