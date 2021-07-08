Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell Sells 128,716 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

