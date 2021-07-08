Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell Sells 128,716 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
