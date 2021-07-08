Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.51. 661,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,333. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.