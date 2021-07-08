Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.33.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.12 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.21.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

