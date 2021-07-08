AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce $97.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.50 million and the lowest is $91.30 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $87.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $568.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,900 shares of company stock worth $12,666,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 174,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,463. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.