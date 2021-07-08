Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,315 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 401,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 736,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

