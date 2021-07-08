Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.45. 35,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.