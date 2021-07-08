Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.45. 35,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.