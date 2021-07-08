Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

AEVA opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.