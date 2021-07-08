Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

NYSE AMG traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.04. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,887. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

