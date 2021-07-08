Affinia Financial Group LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. New Jersey Resources comprises about 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,891,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 156.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 174,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.