AGAr Hits One Day Volume of $731.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $731.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for about $259.61 or 0.00776426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,391.13 or 0.99864507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00978341 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

