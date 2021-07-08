AGF Investments Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

