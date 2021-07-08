AGF Investments Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.06.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.