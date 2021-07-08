AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.14 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

